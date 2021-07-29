 Skip to main content
World of Outlaws back in Weedsport after three-year absence
AUTO RACING

World of Outlaws back in Weedsport after three-year absence

  • Updated
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws racing returns to Weedsport on Saturday, July 31.

 worldofoutlaws.com

Mother Nature and a pandemic have kept World of Outlaws racing from entertaining Weedsport Speedway fans since 2018, but that will change this weekend if the weather cooperates.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will headline a night of racing at the speedway on Saturday, July 31. 

The $10,000 Empire State Challenge is returning to Weedsport after being canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions last year and a rainout in 2019.

“It is hard to believe we have not had the Outlaws at Weedsport since 2018,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps in a press release. “We have been anticipating this event now for three years."

In addition to the World of Outlaws, Saturday's racing will feature DIRTcar 358-Modified cars vying for a $2,000 prize.

In the last Outlaws race in Weedsport, which took place July 29, 2018, Brent Marks led all 35-laps to beat out Sheldon Haudenschild and Jacob Allen.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.weedsportspeedway.com. Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and the grandstand at 5 p.m. Racing gets underway at 7 p.m.

Carson Macedo will make his New York debut this weekend at the Weedsport Speedway. Here is more about from the World of Outlaws (information and video credit to worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars): "Carson Macedo is officially in the midst of the longest top-10 streak of the 2021 season. In 14 races over the last month, the worst finish for the Jason Johnson Racing #41 is a seventh-place result on two occasions. "Throughout this stretch, the Lemoore, CA native has won twice, ran runner-up thrice, put it on the podium seven times, and recorded ten top-five finishes. His absurd consistency has helped Macedo pass David Gravel and return to P2 in the World of Outlaws championship standings. "Macedo's only disadvantage comes in the form of two new-to-him tracks. Joining the Series full-time in 2019, the 25-year-old will compete in New York with the World of Outlaws for the first time this weekend as he faces Ransomville and Weedsport."
