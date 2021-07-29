World of Outlaws back in Weedsport after three-year absence

Mother Nature and a pandemic have kept World of Outlaws racing from entertaining Weedsport Speedway fans since 2018, but that will change this weekend if the weather cooperates.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will headline a night of racing at the speedway on Saturday, July 31.

The $10,000 Empire State Challenge is returning to Weedsport after being canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions last year and a rainout in 2019.

“It is hard to believe we have not had the Outlaws at Weedsport since 2018,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps in a press release. “We have been anticipating this event now for three years."

In addition to the World of Outlaws, Saturday's racing will feature DIRTcar 358-Modified cars vying for a $2,000 prize.

In the last Outlaws race in Weedsport, which took place July 29, 2018, Brent Marks led all 35-laps to beat out Sheldon Haudenschild and Jacob Allen.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.weedsportspeedway.com. Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and the grandstand at 5 p.m. Racing gets underway at 7 p.m.

