5-10 start has Yankees restless; Cashman vows to stay course

While manager Aaron Boone may shake up the lineup a little, Cashman isn't planning major roster changes.

Nearly the entire batting order is slumping: Aaron Hicks (.160, including 3 for 32 right-handed), Clint Frazier (.167, no RBIs), Giancarlo Stanton (.176, three homers, 12 RBIs), Gleyber Torres (.196), Gary Sánchez (.237), Gio Urshela (.250) and Aaron Judge (.255, four homers, eight RBIs).

First baseman Luke Voit is expected back in May following knee surgery. Bruce, his replacement, retired Sunday after hitting .118. DJ LeMahieu has moved to first, with Rougned Odor (.125) filling in at second.

Looking ahead, left-handed reliever Zack Britton is expected back in June after elbow surgery and Luis Severino in the summer following Tommy John surgery.

"I'm very proud of the fact that we've had a lot of storms hit along the way and change doesn't happen without a great deal of thought and effort and reason behind it," Cashman said. "We're not reactive. And so I don't see us reacting to how to shake the roster up too quickly. And I don't see us reacting to not believing in the staff that we have and in the players we have, either.

"And that's the message for our players: Hey, man, we do believe in you. We know what you're capable of. This is a bad stretch. We're going to get through this together. This isn't us versus them. This is collectively all of us wearing this, including myself, and we're going to have to find a way to get to it sooner than later so we can avoid having to feel the way we are right now and having our fans feel the way they are right now."

