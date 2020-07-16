A-Rod, bidding for Mets, wants players to accept cap system

Baseball players have resisted the types of salary cap and revenue sharing used by the NFL, NBA and NHL.

"Alex benefited as much as anybody from the battles this union fought against owners' repeated attempts to get a salary cap," union head Tony Clark said in a statement. "Now that he is attempting to become an owner himself his perspective appears to be different. And that perspective does not reflect the best interests of the players."

Rodriguez and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez are among the bidders for the Mets, retaining JPMorgan Chase as their adviser after the Wilpon and Katz families failed to close a deal with hedge fund manager Steven Cohen. Cohen bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million and the deal that failed to close would have seen him acquire an 80% controlling share in a transaction that valued the team at $2.6 billion.

Four bidders will be given more information for a second round of bidding in several weeks, a person familiar with the bidding told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcements were made.

The Wilpon and Katz families hope to have a deal in place in time for a sale to take place by the end of 2020, the person said. A proposed agreement likely would require a three-month lead time for MLB vetting prior to a vote for approval.