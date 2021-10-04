After 2nd-half meltdown, Mets headed for offseason overhaul

On the field, the Mets went 21-37 from Aug. 1 through the final day of their fourth losing season in five years — and 10th in the last 13. New York has made the playoffs twice in the past 15 seasons, advancing only in 2015 on the way to a World Series appearance.

So what happened this time?

Truth be told, deGrom's first-half dominance and some charmed wins led by bench players against a soft portion of the schedule despite a wave of early injuries probably masked a few warts that became all too evident down the stretch.

The lineup languished even when healthy, and an overtaxed pitching staff started to crack after deGrom (7-2, 1.08 ERA) went down in mid-July with a sprained elbow that sidelined him the rest of the season.

The team says the injury has healed and the two-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to be at full strength in spring training and ready to resume a normal workload.

"As we go into the offseason, I think we're as confident in him as we've ever been," team president Sandy Alderson said.