Alderson: Mets likely to make Rojas decision before others

NEW YORK — Luis Rojas' fate as New York Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations.

With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas' contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said Wednesday he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.

So it appears Alderson and Cohen will decide soon after the season ends whether to retain Rojas, rather than the newcomer eventually placed in charge.

"Whether that managerial decision is made after that individual is hired or before, it's difficult to say," Alderson said. "But I would say given the timing, probably that decision will be made before we have somebody as head of baseball operations."

Rojas is 101-117 in two seasons as Mets manager. He drew praise earlier this year as New York led the NL East for three months, but the team has collapsed since the beginning of August without injured ace Jacob deGrom and was eliminated from playoff contention with more than a week remaining.