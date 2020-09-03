Alonso's HR in 10th lifts Mets over Yankees after Tom Seaver tribute

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting the New York Mets to a come-from-behind, 9-7 win over the Yankees in the final Subway Series game of the season between the teams.

The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 at Citi Field to earn a split of the six-game season series, all of which was played over the last six days.

J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base. Alonso then hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats for his first walk-off homer.

Alonso raised his arms and looked towards the dugout as the Mets spilled out to celebrate a win on the afternoon they honored franchise icon Tom Seaver, whose death was announced Wednesday.

Edwin Diaz (2-1) tossed two innings and faced only two batters in the 10th. Tyler Wade, who started the inning on second base as the automatic runner, was doubled up on DJ LeMahieu's flyout to right.

It was the third extra-inning game between the teams in the last four days. The Yankees swept Sunday's doubleheader with a pair of eight-inning victories.