Altuve's birthday HR answers boos, Astros top Torres, Yanks

This was Cole's first time facing the Astros since leaving them after the 2019 World Series.

Álvarez's second homer of the game landed in the netting above Monument Park in center field and gave him six career multihomer games.

McCullers had pitched the final four innings of Houston's Game 7 win over the Yankees in 2017, combining with Charlie Morton on a three-hitter and memorably throwing breaking balls on his final 24 pitches. Now 1 1/2 years removed from Tommy John surgery, McCullers gave up three run, six hits and four walks in six innings.

CORNER

Aaron Judge struck out his first two times up and matched his career worst of strikeouts in seven straight at-bats before grounding out twice.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Maldonado was back in the starting lineup, two days after he bruised his left trapezius (by neck and shoulders) during a home plate collision with Rougned Odor. "Probably the scariest play I've ever been involved in my big league career," said Maldonado, who reported remaining a little stiff. ... RHP Jake Odorizzi (right pronator muscle strain) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and likely will have another bullpen before a minor league rehab assignment.