Auburn Doubledays host playoff game tonight despite being lower seed

The Auburn Doubledays will officially be the away team in its first-round Perfect Game College Baseball League playoff team, but they'll be playing on their home field.

In the team's first season in the league after the Minor League Baseball franchise playing under the same name was abolished, the Doubledays clinched a playoff spot and the fifth seed in the six-team playoffs. They play the fourth-seeded Utica Blue Sox at 7 p.m., but due to a conflict for the Blue Sox at their home field, Auburn's Falcon Park will be the host site.

The winner of tonight's game advances to the semifinal round against the top-seeded Amsterdam Mohawks on Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, the Jamestown Tarp Skunks host the Geneva Red Wings tonight, with the winner to take on the Saugerties Stallions on Saturday.

The semifinal round winners advance to a best of three series for the league championship that begins on Sunday.

