Auburn Doubledays manager Julian signs new two-year contract

It looks like Ben Julian enjoyed his first season as Auburn Doubledays head coach so much that he will be back for the next two.

The Doubledays announced in a press release Wednesday that Julian signed a two-year contract and will continue to lead the collegiate summer league team for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

"I am beyond excited to return to Auburn next summer," Julian said in the press release. "The city, the ownership, the fans and the ballpark are amongst the best in all of collegiate summer baseball. I'd like to thank (owners) Bob Ohman and Don Lewis for the opportunity to remain the skipper of the Auburn Doubledays. I look forward to bringing the city and the fans a team they can continue to be proud of."

Julian led the Doubledays in their first season to a 26-19 regular season record in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League and a playoff berth, reaching the semifinals before losing to top seed Amsterdam. Julian had previously managed the Adirondack team in 2016.

