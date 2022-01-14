Auburn Doubledays release 2022 schedule; PGCBL season begins June 3

The Auburn Doubledays' second season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League is fast approaching.

The D'days released their 50-game schedule for the upcoming season on Friday. Auburn will open 2022 at home on Friday, June 3 against the Newark Pilots.

The regular season schedule, which will include 25 home dates at Falcon Park, concludes on July 29 when the D'days again host Newark. Postseason play will continue into August, should the D'days qualify.

Auburn's schedule currently includes a pair of doubleheaders: The D'days will host a twin bill against the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs on June 29, and hit the road for two July 6 in Glens Falls.

Auburn looks to continue its momentum following a strong debut season in the PGCBL. In 2021, the D'days finished with a 26-19 record to qualify for the postseason, where Auburn advanced to the league's semifinals before falling to Amsterdam.

After the season, the D'days retained manager Ben Julian with a two-year extension, which will keep him in town through the remainder of the team's initial rental agreement with the city of Auburn and Falcon Park.

As of Jan. 3, Auburn has already signed five players for the 2022 season: Juan Carlos De La Cruz (middle infield, Virginia University), Will Ray (outfielder, Wake Forest), Avery Spencer (infielder, Radford University), Jackson Vantassell (pitcher, Radford University) and Foster Seitz (pitcher, Radford University).

Season tickets for the 2022 season can be purchased via phone at (315) 255-2489 or by visiting auburndoubledays.com.

