Auburn native Tim Locastro eyes return to MLB, but wants to win now in Triple-A

SYRACUSE — Tim Locastro is here to win.

The Auburn native was among the New York Yankees' final cuts on Tuesday. The Yankees optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

As fate would have it, the RailRiders opened the 2022 International League season on the road against the Syracuse Mets. Locastro joined the club on Wednesday. A rainout prevented him from making his 2022 debut on Thursday, but he played in the first game of a doubleheader at Syracuse's NBT Bank Stadium on Friday. His first game as a RailRider went well — he had two hits and scored a run in the team's 7-6 win. The RailRiders swept the doubleheader with a 10-1 win in the second game. (Locastro did not play in the second game.)

This is not where Locastro wants to be. After tearing his ACL last season, his recovery focused on getting ready for spring training and making the Opening Day roster. He re-signed with the Yankees after the lockout ended in March. When The Citizen asked him at the time how it would feel to be at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day, he didn't want to get ahead himself. First, he said, he had to make the team.

That response proved to be prescient. Yankees beat reporters wrote one roster projection after another that listed the former Auburn High School and Ithaca College standout as a reserve outfielder on the Opening Day roster, but the club's front office had other ideas. They decided to keep 16 pitchers on the 28-man roster — teams are allowed to have 28 players suit up through May 1 due to spring training being shortened. Since Locastro had a minor league option remaining, the Yankees used that to keep him in the organization.

Before Friday's game in Syracuse, Locastro acknowledged that his goal is to rejoin the Yankees. But, he added, "I'm here now."

"I'm going to help (the RailRiders) try to win baseball games, refine my skills a little bit down here and hopefully get the call back up eventually," he said.

There are familiar faces in the RailRiders' outfield — players, who like Locastro, were with the Yankees in spring training. They include Miguel Andujar, Estevan Florial and Ender Inciarte, all of whom are outfielders.

"You meet a bunch of these guys in spring training and build a nice little foundation with everybody," Locastro said. "It will be fun to play with them."

One thing is clear: Locastro has recovered from his ACL injury.

That was apparent during spring training when he stole three bases and legged out extra-base hits. In his final spring training game with the Yankees, he hit a liner into the gap and didn't stop running until he stopped at third with a triple.

Locastro's health was a question mark coming into the season. Even he admits he had "a little doubt going into it." But once he started playing again, he was comfortable again.

"I told myself, 'I just gotta steal one base,'" he recalls. "Once I was able to steal a base, it sort of took off and I was able to start running a little bit more and get more confidence with it... I'm fully confident in my knee and physically 100%. I think the mental hurdle of it was probably the biggest thing once spring training started, but I'm completely over that now."

As he did in March, Locastro does not want to jump ahead in his story. He prefers to be in the moment — and to be a great teammate.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is off to a good start, with a 4-0 record after Friday's games. While Locastro has individual goals, he isn't going to put them above his current club's drive for success. The key to getting back to the major league level, he says, is helping the RailRiders win games.

"Everything else will take care of itself," he added.

