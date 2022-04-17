Auburn’s Tim Locastro called up by Yankees, will start Sunday

Auburn native Tim Locastro is back in the majors.

The New York Yankees called up Locastro, who start Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. He will play in left field and bat ninth.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Locastro was one the Yankees’ final cuts in spring training. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he has batted .313 to start the season.

This will be Locastro’s first major league game since tearing his ACL in July. He was traded to the Yankees on July 1 and was with the team for more than two weeks when the injury occurred.

Locastro told The Citizen in March that he has fully recovered from the injury. He tested the knee in spring training by stealing three bases.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.