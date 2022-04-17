 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn’s Tim Locastro called up by Yankees

Auburn native Tim Locastro is back in the majors.

The New York Yankees called up Locastro, who started Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. He played in left field and batted ninth, going hitless in two at-bats and making a spectacular diving catch.

Locastro was one the Yankees’ final cuts in spring training. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he has batted .313 to start the season. 

This was Locastro’s first major league game since tearing his ACL in July. He was traded to the Yankees on July 1 and was with the team for more than two weeks when the injury occurred. 

Locastro told The Citizen in March that he has fully recovered from the injury. He tested the knee in spring training by stealing three bases. 

