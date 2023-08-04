New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro is on the road back to the majors.

Locastro, an Auburn native, has been sent to the Mets' Florida Complex League team for a rehab assignment. The team announced the transaction on Friday.

Locastro has not appeared in a major league game since mid-April. The Mets placed him on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. He was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse in May when he injured his thumb.

After the Mets moved him to the 60-day injured list, it was announced that he needed surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb.

Locastro has four stolen bases in limited action with the Mets this season. In the minors, he has two home runs and 10 RBI in 13 games.