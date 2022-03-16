Auburn's Tim Locastro gets another shot with Yankees, eyes Opening Day roster spot

Over the last few months, Tim Locastro admits, some anxiety set in.

Major League Baseball had locked out the players and Locastro, an Auburn native, did not have a team. Prior to the lockout, he was waived by the New York Yankees and claimed by the Boston Red Sox. But the Red Six did not offer him a 2022 contract, making him a free agent just as the lockout began.

The lockout prevented Locastro and other free agents from signing with teams. Players could not have contact with clubs.

"That's part of the business of baseball," Locastro told The Citizen in an interview Sunday. "You know what you sign up for when you get into this game."

MLB and the players' union reached an agreement last week to end the lockout. Once the lockout concluded, the free agency period commenced.

Locastro said there were conversations with a handful of teams, including the Yankees. By early Saturday, talks with the Yankees were serious enough that he flew to Tampa, where the Yankees hold spring training. He passed a physical and the team announced on Sunday that he signed a one-year major league contract.

"It's a very good opportunity," he said. "I'm excited to get started again. I haven't played baseball in the last eight months, so being on a field again will be awesome."

A torn ACL is what kept Locastro away from the game. He injured his knee while making a leaping catch two weeks after he was acquired by the Yankees. He had season-ending surgery and began an extensive rehabilitation process with the goal of being ready for spring training.

While he didn't have a club, he had a medical team that helped get his knee ready for the upcoming season. During the lockout, he went to the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City three times a week for physical therapy.

Locastro is cleared for baseball activities and games. He has no restrictions, he said.

His recovery will enable him to finish what he started with the Yankees last season. Before the injury, it was a dream scenario playing for the team he rooted for as a boy. When he was waived, there was a possibility he would have to resume his major league career elsewhere once his knee healed. But the Yankees wanted him back — and he wanted to play in pinstripes.

"I didn't want it to end like that," he said.

Locastro isn't ready to talk about what it will be like to wear a Yankees uniform on Opening Day — New York opens the season with a four-game series against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. His first priority, as it has been throughout his major league career, is to win a roster spot.

He is ready for any role the Yankees want him to fulfill. He can start, come off the bench as a defensive replacement or pinch run. His speed is an asset. He holds the MLB record for consecutive steals without being caught to start a career and has the fastest sprint speed three years in a row.

"I'm willing to do whatever it takes for the team to win games," he said.

Aside from his individual role, as a Yankees fan and now a player, he knows the franchise's goal is to win a World Series. The Yankees have won a record 27 World Series titles, with the last coming in 2009 when Locastro was a senior at Auburn High School.

The Yankees reached the playoffs last season, but lost to the Red Sox in the wild-card game. The club is hoping for a better result this season.

"I grew up a Yankee fan and I understand that there is only one goal for the Yankees and that's to win a World Series," Locastro said. "That hasn't changed throughout my whole time as a fan and even today."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

