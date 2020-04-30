Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown turns focus to expanded 2021 induction

The last ceremony to include multiple classes was in 1949, when the Classes of 1948 and 1949 were inducted together. But with the potential pool of players entering the Hall of Fame, 2021 may attract an audience far larger even than the record-setting crowds of recent years.

“We are going to wait and see what happens in January of 2021. We can’t get ahead of ourselves, but just this year was certainly going to be a big weekend and challenge attendance records,” Mead said. “The last few years have been well-attended weekends as well. So what we’re going to focus on is the execution and implementation of a great program for the inductees, their families, the village of Cooperstown and everyone that joins us for this special event.”

While discussions about managing the rare circumstances of the 2021 induction will get under way quickly, Mead said specific preparations for any event, especially one more than a year away, are difficult during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the museum being closed since mid-March, the Hall of Fame staff has more immediate problems to address.

“We are kind of in a wait-and-see mode. Our next priority is getting the Hall opened up, and we are waiting for that like so may other places across the state, and country,” he said.