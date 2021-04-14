Bichette hits 2nd homer in 9th, Blue Jays beat Yankees 5-4

"Inconsistent," Judge said. "That's the word I keep coming back to. Not consistently having quality at-bats, put the ball in play when we need to, situational hitting."

Toronto went 3-3 with one rainout in its first regular-season homestand at TD Ballpark, its spring training home.

The Blue Jays are playing their first three homestands through May in Florida because of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. The team used its Triple-A stadium in Buffalo, New York, as a home base last year and could return there later this season.

Judge drove in the Yankees' first run during the first inning this season on a solo homer off T.J. Zeuch. They were the last big league team to score in the first.

Judge's second homer and a two-run single by Gio Urshela gave New York a 4-3 advantage in the fourth.

Kirk hit a two-run shot in the second and Bichette connected on a third-inning solo drive off Corey Kluber that put the Blue Jays up 3-1.

Kirk had been hitless in 13 at-bats this season.

Toronto had Cavan Biggio tagged out to end the fifth when he overran third base on a triple. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with no outs the next inning, but scored just once on a wild pitch.