Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

"That's going to be exciting because we all are going to feel normal playing the game that we love," Hernández said. "Getting fans back on the field as it was three, four years ago, it makes us really good because the game is going back to normal."

Cole, starting the second season of his $324 million, nine-year deal, allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two starts. He fell behind on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s RBI single in the second.

Toronto's Hyun Jin Ryu gave up four hits in 5 1/3 innings, including Gary Sánchez's two-run homer in the second.

David Phelps escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by getting Aaron Judge to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Jordan Romano (1-0) escaped trouble in the ninth with the help of third baseman Cavan Biggio. After pinch-runner Michael Tauchman stole two bases, he was thrown out at the plate by Biggio trying to score on a grounder by AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu. Romano struck out Judge to strand two runners.

Nick Nelson (0-1) relieved to begin the 10th and with pinch-runner Jonathan Davis on second, allowed Grichuk's double.

On an afternoon with a game time temperature of 43 degrees, the Yankees played their first extra-innings opener since 1987.