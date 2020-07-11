Blue Jays could play home games in Buffalo

The Jays have been steadfast that Plan B is TD Ballpark, their newly renovated spring home in Dunedin, Fla. Lots of players and staff live in the vicinity and the team is intimately familiar and in control of the surroundings.

But are the Jays really going to head to Florida now for extended periods in the middle of that state's Covid soup? And will the Players Association sign off on that one, for both the Jays and the visiting teams?

In later tweets, Shaw said one issue is that he already has a paid apartment in Toronto that he can't use because of the quarantine. There have been issues, including a couple of lawsuits, with Jays players and coaches trying to renege on apartments in Toronto because they didn't know if there was going to be a season.

On the whole, Toronto is doing very well with the pandemic. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted Friday that there were only 116 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest active total of cases since early April. She added that 30 of the province's 34 health units have five or fewer cases and 17 of them have none at all.

So with information like that as a backdrop, you can see why folks in Ontario are a little bit shaky about incoming American baseball teams.