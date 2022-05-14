Cayuga baseball splits first two games with Finger Lakes in sub-regional best-of-three

AUBURN — Cayuga Community College baseball was unable to take advantage of their first opportunity to advance in the NJCAA Region III playoffs

The Spartans aren't sweating though. They'll get another crack at it on Sunday.

CCC split a doubleheader against Finger Lakes Community College, winning Game 1 7-3 but dropping Game 2 7-5 during the sub-regionals' best-of-three Saturday at Falcon Park.

"We got their top arm (in Game 1) and we beat them. Their second pitcher pitched a hell of a game and they swung the bat and beat us," Cayuga coach John Rizzo said. "They're a good team, but I'm confident if we play the game like we're supposed to like in Game 1 — play defense and run the bases — we can move on."

Cayuga received a solid start in the first game from pitcher Will Coleman (Auburn High), who matched up with Finger Lakes' ace Devin Georgetti and propelled the Spartans to a win.

The second game was also there for the taking. Cayuga led 2-1 after five innings with strong pitching from Luke Ough.

The Spartans couldn't muster much offense against FLCC, though, as the teams combined for only six hits through those first five frames.

In the sixth, the Lakers made their move. They scored twice in the sixth and chased Ough from the game, then tacked on four more in the seventh to take a 7-2 lead.

Cayuga put runners on base in the seventh and eighth but were unable to close the gap. In the seventh, they made the Lakers sweat.

Down to the final out, Logan Sheasgreen hit a two-run double into right field to cut FLCC's lead to 7-4. Cayuga inched closer the next at-bat when Alex Wurster singled up the middle to score another run.

With the tying run — Cayuga's Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky — at the plate, Finger Lakes switched to reliever Lukas Haefner, and Haefner was able to induce a pop out in foul territory to end the game.

One of the challenges for both teams was the game length. Cayuga, for example, played 36 games during the regular season. Each was part of a doubleheader, with all games ending after seven innings.

For the Region III playoffs, those games extend to nine innings, which means pitchers might be stretched for another few outs, or another few innings.

"It's a transition," Rizzo said. "It's four extra innings for the pitching. A lot of times guys at this level can do seven innings to finish a game. Nine innings is a lot of pitches and you've got to protect arms. Coleman gave us seven innings in Game 1 and Ough was solid for 5 1/3 in Game 2, and that's what you want from your starter.

"Today the turf was hot and it gets to them. Same with the other team. But it's a little wear and tear on the arms, and arms are what the game's all about."

Now Cayuga's season, which included several conference honors including Coach of the Year for Rizzo and Player of the Year for first baseman Hazel Martinez, comes down to one game.

The approach will be to stick with what got them there.

"We're gonna play our game and not get caught up in the extracurriculars or what happened (in Game 2)," Rizzo said. "What matters is that if we throw strikes, defend and have a good approach at the plate, we'll live with the result because we think the result we'll be in our favor more often than not."

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

