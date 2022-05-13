 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga baseball's coach Rizzo, first baseman Martinez receive top MSAC honors

  • Updated
CCC.jpg

Cayuga coach John Rizzo, left, and first baseman Hazel Martinez were named Mid-State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and Player of the Year. 

 Provided

On the eve of the NJCAA postseason, the Cayuga Community College baseball team received word of several honors.

Spartans coach John Rizzo was named Mid-State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, while Hazel Martinez (Queens/John Adams High School) earned Player of the Year honors.

Shortstop Fernando Espinal (Brooklyn/Manhattan Bridges High School), right fielder Michael Norton (Dunkirk/Dunkirk Senior High School) and pitcher Greg Osterhout (Walden/Valley Central High School) were also picked for the MSAC All-Conference Team.

“All four of our recipients had great seasons and were very deserving,” Rizzo said. “I thought we had a few other players who definitely merited consideration for the seasons they had, too. This season has been a product of everyone on our roster.”

Martinez led all NJCAA Division III hitters with a .564 average and a 1.060 slugging percentage. His .609 on-base percentage was second in the nation. Martinez also totaled a team-leading 60 RBIs and 10 home runs.

Espinal, a stalwart in the middle infield, was the Spartans lead-off hitter and produced a .390 batting average, .479 OBP and 30 RBIs. He paced the Spartans with 17 stolen bases and was tied for second on the team with 45 runs.

Norton, planted in the middle of the CCC lineup, recorded three home runs and 37 RBIs. He finished the regular season with a .375 average and .475 OBP.

Osterhout served as the staff ace and recorded a 4-4 record with a 3.92 ERA. He threw two perfect games during the season, the first such performances in CCC baseball history.

Rizzo, in his first year as head coach, led the Spartans to a 26-10 record.

“(Coach of the Year) is a team award that just happens to have my name on it,” Rizzo said. “It’s easy to win this award when you have the Player of the Year, four all-conference players, an entire team that played well, and assistant coaches who are as dedicated as TJ Gamba, John Fiermonte and Eric Conway. This is an award that’s won by many people on our team.”

CCC opens the Region III playoffs with a best-of-three series against Finger Lakes Community College. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with Game 1 scheduled for 1 p.m. at Falcon Park. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Sunday.

