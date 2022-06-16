Cayuga baseball's Martinez named NJCAA All-American

A second-year player for Cayuga Community College baseball has earned another prestigious honor.

The Spartans' Hazel Martinez became the first player in program history to be named an NJCAA All-American, it was announced earlier this week.

Martinez, a first baseman from Queens, was previously named the Region III Player of the Year and Mid-State Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

"He does things you can't teach, the intangibles," Spartans coach John Rizzo said. "Those were evident when he first got here. We knew he was going to be good. We challenged him to be better than good on and off the field and he exceeded those expectations.

"He grew a lot as a person here. We are still in frequent touch and I'm excited to follow his career."

Martinez posted a .543 batting average and a 1.000 slugging percentage, which were both the best in NJCAA Division III. His .589 on-base percentage was second in the nation.

He led the Spartans in homers (10), runs (52), hits (70), RBIs (60), doubles (15) and triples (7), and led CCC to the MSAC title with a 27-12 record.

