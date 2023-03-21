The Cayuga Community College baseball team started regional play with a pair of road victories Tuesday against Onondaga.

Bouncing back after dropping a pair over the weekend to Monroe, the Spartans won 10-5 and 5-1 over the Lazers (1-3) to push their record to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in Region III, Division III.

Cayuga Coach John Rizzoteam said defense and baserunning were solid in both games, adding pitching put the team in position to win both games.

“The bats came around today too, especially the middle of the lineup. We came from behind again, which is a good sign that we’re staying in the games mentally and are competing even when things are tough,” he said. “We scheduled those earlier games against good opponents to prepare us for these tough conference games, and I think that paid off today.”

Cayuga jumped to an early lead in the opener when Phil Messina singled home Tyler Korsky in the first. The Spartans broke it open in the fourth, batting around and plating six runs on five hits, including RBI triples from Fernando Espinal and Mike Norton.

Five Spartans — Korsky, Norton, Messina, Alex Gaudet and Roy Glaum — collected two hits in the first game, and six batters finished with at least one RBI. Carson Ashby picked up his second win of the season, allowing three earned runs in five innings.

Luke Ough dominated on the mound for the Spartans in the second game, but Cayuga trailed 1-0 through five innings when a two-out double by Norton scored Korsky to tie it in the sixth. Cayuga broke it open in the seventh, scoring four runs on a single by Juan Perez and three straight doubles by Espinal, Korsky and Norton.

Ough threw five innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out six. Brantley Griggs picked up the win in relief, throwing two scoreless innings. Espinal, Norton and Perez each finished with two hits, with Espinal and Norton knocking in two runs apiece.

Cayuga's home opener is scheduled Wednesday against Tompkins Cortland, which will also be the Panthers’ first game this season. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2 p.m.