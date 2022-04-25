Cayuga pitcher Osterhout throws second perfect game in less than a month

Cayuga Community College pitcher Greg Osterhout began April with a historic performance.

He's ending the month on a similar note.

Osterhout threw his second perfect game in less than a month on Saturday in the Spartans' 16-0 win over Jefferson Community College.

The game was called after five innings due to the large score differential.

The performance is a near repeat of Osterhout's outing on April 3 when he was perfect against SUNY Adirondack. That game, a 6-0 win, lasted a full seven innings.

"For the second time this season, Greg has done something on the mound most people dream of doing only once," CCC coach John Rizzo said.

Osterhout's perfection secured one win, but the Spartans were also able to claim the second game of the doubleheader against Jefferson 16-3.

With the sweep Cayuga is now 19-5 on the season, having won 11 games in a row.

The Spartans scored in all five innings of Game 1, which included a three-run home run by Hazel Martinez in the second inning. CCC added eight more runs in the fifth.

Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky and Michael Norton each finished 3-for-3, while Martinez totaled six RBIs. Fernando Espinal added two hits and four runs.

The offense continued to surge in the second game. After a scoreless first inning, CCC plated runs in each of the remaining six. Espinal led the attack in the fourth with a bases-clearing triple while Martinez had another homer, a two-run shot.

Martinez put another one over the fence in the sixth inning that scored three runs. By day's end, he had 11 RBIs.

Cayuga is back home on Thursday to host the Cannoneers.

Cayuga pitcher Greg Osterhout threw his second perfect game of April in the Spartans' win over Jefferson on Sunday.

