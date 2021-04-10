Chisholm homers off deGrom, says heater on 'lighter side'

"He threw me a fastball up and I just reacted to it," said Chisholm, who called deGrom the best pitcher in baseball. "Got my hands above the ball, and yeah, it was a homer."

It was the first 0-2 home run deGrom has allowed in the majors.

"He sold out for it," deGrom said. "Probably should have done a better job recognizing he was going to try to get to that fastball."

The next time Chisholm came up, deGrom struck him out with one fastball and then five straight changeups.

Coming off their first postseason berth since 2003, the Marlins are 2-7 but with encouraging signs from a rotation featuring a 2.01 ERA in 2021.

Rogers outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts. The left-hander got his first big league win against him in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31. This was his second.

"Best in baseball, Jacob deGrom is," Rogers said. "You really have to bring your best and then some. To see me and our whole team go out and compete with the best, it just shows you how good we are."

A 2017 first-round draft pick, Rogers cruised in his third career outing against New York. He scattered three hits and two walks, retiring 11 straight in one stretch.