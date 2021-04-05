Cohen bonded with Lindor, which along with $341M led to deal

"There's got to be a right time and a right place for everybody," Cohen said.

For now, Lindor was the big deal the Mets focused on.

"I look at Francisco as a cornerstone of our present and future. I think he's going to lead us to division titles, pennants and World Series championships," Cohen said. "Well, I'm not going to predict the World Series out of the gate. What I do think is we're going to be really competitive and I think we're even going to make the playoffs. And once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen, right? So I'm pretty optimistic. The team looks good to me and I think the fans are going to really enjoy this team."

Cohen planned to watch the Mets' revised opener at Philadelphia on television Monday night and be in the owners' box at Citi Field for Thursday's home opener against Miami.

"I can't hit the ball. I'm not pitching," he said. "So it's ultimately up to the players. You can lay down all sorts of plans. You can acquire players, you promote players. Ultimately it's up to them to play, and we're there to support them. We're there to adapt if we need to adapt. But I think our organization is prepared to perform well."

Notes: Alderson said the postponed three-game series at Washington likely will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader and perhaps two in order to preserve off days.

