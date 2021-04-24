Cole outduels Bieber in ace matchup, Yankees edge Indians

Two of baseball's best, Cole and Bieber traded pitch for pitch, strike for strike and strikeout for strikeout over seven innings.

With the two All-Stars on top of their games, one run might have been enough and the Indians pushed one across in the fourth on Eddie Rosario's soft RBI single.

Rosario's hit scored José Ramírez, who tripled and nearly had a home run if not for right fielder Aaron Judge leaping at the wall and knocking his deep drive back onto the field.

Bieber's slim lead was short-lived.

After striking out in his first at-bat, Hicks led off the fifth by driving a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right-center for his second homer in two days and third this season to tie it 1-1.

Bieber struck out the next two batters before Odor, who hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the series opener and one of four Yankees homers on Friday night, sent a pitch 426 feet into the center-field bullpen.

Bieber was hoping to avoid the same fate as his matchup with Cole last September, when the Yankees battered the eventual Cy Young winner in Game 1 of the wild-card round opener for seven runs in 4 2/3 innings as New York won 12-3.

That outing stuck with Bieber over the winter, fueling him.