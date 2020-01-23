Cooperstown plans for big weekend with Jeter joining Baseball Hall of Fame

“He graciously plays the game without wanting to be the center of attention or the spotlight. He helps others in his community. In my opinion with today's players worrying about being number one, Derek is one of a kind."

Like many of the storefronts lining Main Street, Cooperstown Distillery beckons customers with a nostalgia for the bygone era,

It has, for example, a life-sized figure of a 19th century baseball player posed to swing near the door, above wooden boxes containing Doubleplay Vodka and Classic American Whiskey. Inside, spirits in glass decanters shaped like baseballs line the bar.

And other stores said they will soon start preparing for the summer of baseball events

“With Jeter out of New York, I imagine we’ll see more than we’ve ever seen. It’s terrific,” said Matt Grady, co-owner of Stagecoach Coffee on Pioneer Street.

“It’s wonderful that he has such a big following and, as a Yankees fan, I’m certainly proud of his legacy.”

Jeter is part of a four-member class.

The selection of Jeter and Larry Walker was made on Tuesday evening and Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons were elected by the Modern Baseball Era Committer on Dec. 8 Tuesday.