Cuomo signs bill making baseball New York's official sport

“Anne Reis and her students at Cooperstown are to be commended for their detailed work that sparked this legislation. So many bills start out as ideas from constituents and this is a terrific example that highlights how the legislative process works,” Oberacker said.

"Growing up a Queens boy, a love of baseball was instilled at an early age. From the '69 and '86 Amazin' Mets to 27 world championships by the Yankees and even having been the home of the Dodgers with Jackie Robinson and the Giants, New York is steeped in an expansive and diverse past with our great national past time," Cuomo said in a press release. "The fervor of the sport is as reflective of our great state as a sport can be, bringing together diverse crowds for the love of the game. New York is the birthplace of baseball and I'm proud to finally make it our official state sport."