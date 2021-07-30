Cuomo signs bill making baseball New York's official sport

A bill resurrected by one of Cayuga County's state representatives is now a law, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Friday to make baseball the official sport of New York state.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker introduced the bill and secured the state Senate's approval on June 7 before the state Assembly voted in favor four days later.
Oberacker, whose district includes parts of Cayuga County, applauded the bill's signing.
"Baseball is known as our national pastime but the game has deep roots and a rich history here in New York State,” he said in a press release. “The game continues to mean so much today — the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in storied Cooperstown, the Mets and Yankees, countless college, high school, and Little League teams — New York State’s connection to baseball is undeniable.”
The legislator Oberacker replaced, former Sen. Jim Seward, first introduced the bill in 2017 after receiving a letter from Anne Reis's fourth-grade class at Cooperstown Elementary School. The district Oberacker and Seward have represented includes Cooperstown.
“Anne Reis and her students at Cooperstown are to be commended for their detailed work that sparked this legislation. So many bills start out as ideas from constituents and this is a terrific example that highlights how the legislative process works,” Oberacker said.
The state Senate passed Seward's bill in 2018, but it didn't get a vote in the Assembly. This year, though, it easily moved through both chambers, leading to Cuomo's signature this week.
"Growing up a Queens boy, a love of baseball was instilled at an early age. From the '69 and '86 Amazin' Mets to 27 world championships by the Yankees and even having been the home of the Dodgers with Jackie Robinson and the Giants, New York is steeped in an expansive and diverse past with our great national past time," Cuomo said in a press release. "The fervor of the sport is as reflective of our great state as a sport can be, bringing together diverse crowds for the love of the game. New York is the birthplace of baseball and I'm proud to finally make it our official state sport."