Dark Knight returns: Harvey, Orioles lose to Mets 7-1

Nicknamed the Dark Knight of Gotham and a star of the team that reached the 2015 World Series, Harvey was dealt three seasons ago after pitching poorly and with management peeved as nightlife column mentions approached the frequency of his sports section headlines.

Harvey said he would have understood boos. Instead, he received his first ovation from the pandemic-limited crowd of 8,035 when he warmed up for the first, prompting the 32-year-old right-hander to wave twice with his glove and tip his cap.

"I'd like to say I gave everything I had here. Especially in that 2015 run, it was really something special, and I left it all out there for everybody, for the fans, for our teammates," Harvey said. "Those memories definitely came in when I got some cheers and got the standing ovation."

Fans paid tribute again with extended applause when he batted in the second.

"That was a class move on their part," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Harvey was awarded a final ovation when heading to the dugout with head bowed after he was pulled in the fifth.