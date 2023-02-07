The Auburn Doubledays’ first signing for the 2023 season is a local high school player.

The D’days announced on Tuesday that Auburn High senior Cooper Polcovich has signed to play for the upcoming Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.

“I was born and raised here,” Polcovich said in a press release from the team. “I’m excited to play in front of my hometown fans.”

Polcovich, a 6-foot, 4-inch left-handed pitcher, has pitched for the Maroons in each of the last two seasons.

In 2022, he led Auburn with 35 1/3 innings pitched while surrendering only 26 hits and 12 earned runs. He struck out 40 batters.

Polcovich has pitched over 60 innings across the last two seasons for Auburn, which each spring ending with an appearance in the Section III Class A championship game.

After the 2023 PGCBL season, Polcovich will play for Potomac State, a junior college based in West Virginia.

Auburn opens the season on June 2 against Geneva. PGCBL play continues through late July. The D’days are hoping to clinch a postseason berth for the third consecutive season.

Polcovich's senior season will begin on March 31, as the Maroons take on Newburgh in the PBR Lumber Yard High School Classic at the Gutchess Sports Complex in Cortland. Auburn opens the season with three non-league games, then begins its Salt City Athletic Conference schedule April 14 at Syracuse City.