Doubledays, HOA of Auburn team up for free baseball tickets

The Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY in Auburn are again teaming with the Auburn Doubledays to offer free tickets to an upcoming game.

The offer applies to the Saturday, June 18 game, which the Doubledays will host the Utica Blue Sox at 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

There will also be postgame fireworks.

Interested parties can scan the attached QR code to receive their tickets, as well as several other benefits: a gift for each cancer survivor in attendance, a girl for the first 1,000 attendees, and an opportunity to meet the HOA staff.

"We had so much fun last year, with more than 2,000 people in attendance, we decided to make this cancer care celebration an annual event," said HOA Chief Executive Officer Maryann Roefaro. "Also, as a member of the Auburn medical community, we think it's important to support other local businesses."

Roefaro went on to say the game will also serve as a celebration for the addition of Dr. Iqra Choudary, who joins the Auburn office as a full-time oncologist.

The HOA Auburn offers care in the Health Central building on 37 West Garden Street. Among provided services are: intravenous medication services for cancer, blood disorders and other non-oncology treatments, medication dispensing and nutritional consult appointments.

