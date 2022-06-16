 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL

Doubledays, HOA of Auburn team up for free baseball tickets

  • Updated
  • 0
Doubledays 10.JPG

Cancer survivor Mary Ann Kolo throws out the first pitch as part of Cancer Survivor Night July 22, 2021 at Falcon Park.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY in Auburn are again teaming with the Auburn Doubledays to offer free tickets to an upcoming game.

The offer applies to the Saturday, June 18 game, which the Doubledays will host the Utica Blue Sox at 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

There will also be postgame fireworks.

Interested parties can scan the attached QR code to receive their tickets, as well as several other benefits: a gift for each cancer survivor in attendance, a girl for the first 1,000 attendees, and an opportunity to meet the HOA staff.

D'days QR

Scan the QR code for free tickets to the Doubledays game against Utica on Saturday, June 18.

"We had so much fun last year, with more than 2,000 people in attendance, we decided to make this cancer care celebration an annual event," said HOA Chief Executive Officer Maryann Roefaro. "Also, as a member of the Auburn medical community, we think it's important to support other local businesses."

Roefaro went on to say the game will also serve as a celebration for the addition of Dr. Iqra Choudary, who joins the Auburn office as a full-time oncologist.

People are also reading…

The HOA Auburn offers care in the Health Central building on 37 West Garden Street. Among provided services are: intravenous medication services for cancer, blood disorders and other non-oncology treatments, medication dispensing and nutritional consult appointments.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carpenter hammers Cubs; 2 HRs, 7 RBIs in Yanks' 18-4 rout

Carpenter hammers Cubs; 2 HRs, 7 RBIs in Yanks' 18-4 rout

Matt Carpenter homered twice and tied his career high with seven RBIs, powering the New York Yankees to complete a weekend sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a 18-4 rout for their 11th win in 12 games. The 36-year-old Carpenter was signed on May 26 after spending the first seven weeks at Texas’ Triple-A Round Rock. Carpenter became the second player since 1900 to hit six home runs in his first 10 games for a team after Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016. Chicago’s six-game losing streak is its longest this year, dropping the Cubs a season-worst 13 games under .500 at 23-36.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News