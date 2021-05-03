Doubledays release revised 2021 collegiate league schedule

The Auburn Doubledays have released an updated version of their 2021 schedule, their first as a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Auburn is set to open its season on the road at Watertown on June 3. The Doubledays' home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 5 against Geneva, the start of a three-game homestand.

Players will arrive on June 1, and games will continue through July 29. Auburn has 26 home games and 23 road games on its schedule.

The final home game of the season is scheduled for July 28 against Mohawk Valley, and the D'days wrap up the season the following day at Mohawk Valley.

All home games Monday through Saturday begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday games start at 5 p.m.

The entire schedule can be viewed at auburndoubledays.com.

General admission tickets are $7, while VIP seats will cost $9. The team is offering $2 discounts for children, seniors (55 and older), military members and first responders.

This year will mark Auburn's first season without a professional baseball team, as the New York-Penn League evaporated with Major League Baseball's revamping of the minor leagues.