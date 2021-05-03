Doubledays release revised 2021 collegiate league schedule

The Auburn Doubledays have released an updated version of their 2021 schedule, their first as a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Auburn is set to open its season on the road at Watertown on June 3. The Doubledays' home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 5 against Geneva, the start of a three-game homestand.
Players will arrive on June 1, and games will continue through July 29. Auburn has 26 home games and 23 road games on its schedule.
The final home game of the season is scheduled for July 28 against Mohawk Valley, and the D'days wrap up the season the following day at Mohawk Valley.
All home games Monday through Saturday begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday games start at 5 p.m.
The entire schedule can be viewed at auburndoubledays.com.
General admission tickets are $7, while VIP seats will cost $9. The team is offering $2 discounts for children, seniors (55 and older), military members and first responders.
This year will mark Auburn's first season without a professional baseball team, as the New York-Penn League evaporated with Major League Baseball's revamping of the minor leagues.
In February, the city of Auburn announced that it was negotiating a deal with new team owners Don Lewis and Bob Ohmann to facilitate the Doubledays' joining of the Perfect Game league.
On March 4, Lewis and Ohmann completed their rental agreement for Falcon Park, effectively completing the team's transition to a collegiate league. Later in March, the team's new owners joined Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert and Mayor Michael Quill for an introductory press conference at the Auburn Hilton Garden Inn.
"Bob and I knew Auburn was a great market and that Major League Baseball had pulled out their team. Looking around the city of how much they missed baseball, with the beautiful facility they have over at Falcon Park, it was kind've a no-brainer," Lewis told The Citizen.
When play begins in June, it'll kick off the first year of the three-year rental agreement that concludes in 2023. The ownership group has agreed to pay the city a total of $35,500 in the agreement to use Falcon Park, while the city will also garner revenue from merchandise and advertising revenue.
