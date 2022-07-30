Doubledays travel to Batavia or Utica for PGCBL quarterfinals

The Auburn Doubledays, in their second year of competition in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, have once again qualified for the postseason.

Auburn finished the regular season with a 25-21 record, which was fourth in the PGCBL's West Division.

The D'days will open the playoffs either on the road at either Batavia (29-15) or at Utica (27-19). The team's first round opponent was pending the result of Saturday's game between the Muckdogs and Elmira (the current third-place team in the West).

The four best teams in each of the PGCBL's two conferences -- eight total -- qualify for the postseason.

In the first round, teams will play a best-of-one hosted by the squad with the superior record. The same follows for the league semifinals.

The two remaining teams that advance to the championship round will play a best-of-three series.

If Auburn should face the Blue Sox, it'll be an uphill battle against a team that the D'days struggled against this season.

Auburn dropped five of its six contests against Utica this summer. The teams' latest meeting came on July 19, with the Blue Sox slipping by via a 3-2 victory.

The D'days' lone win against that team came in the second week of the season on June 9, when Auburn came away with a 3-2 win thanks to a five-inning, one-run performance by pitcher Jake Danyluk (New Windsor/Oswego State).

Auburn does have the edge in the lone postseason meetings between the two teams. Despite being the lower seed in 2021, Auburn hosted Utica and won the quarterfinal game before being ousted in the semis.

Auburn's exposure to Batavia was far more limited. The former New York-Penn League rivals played only three times during the regular season, with the Muckdogs taking two.

Two of those games came within the last week. Auburn won 3-1 on July 22, but Batavia rebounded this past Thursday with a 6-3 victory.