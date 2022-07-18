Doubledays Weekly: Auburn, 8-2 in last 10 games, makes playoff push

The Auburn Doubledays are peaking at the right time.

As most of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's West Division has struggled of late, it's been the opposite for the D'days.

Auburn sits at 8-2 in its last 10 games, and is one of only two teams in the division — leader Batavia is the other — with a winning record in that span.

The surge, along with skids from both Utica (3-7 in its last 10) and Geneva (5-5) has allowed the D'days to climb to third in the division.

While Auburn remains 5 1/2 games behind the Muckdogs (24-10) for the division lead, second-place Utica (23-14) is within range at 3 games ahead.

If the playoffs started today, Auburn would be one of eight teams that qualify. Eight teams — the top four from each conference — qualify for the PGCBL postseason.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Auburn still has a chance to make up more ground and potentially secure a home game, or two, in the playoffs.

Of the 12 remaining games, five are against either the Newark Pilots or Niagara Power, who currently sit last and second-to-last in the West with a combined record of 23-46.

Five other games are against the West's three other current playoff teams: Batavia, Geneva and Utica.

THE TURNAROUND

Auburn's playoff chances to start July seemed bleak. The D'days suffered a 5-2 loss to Jamestown on July 4, which dropped the team's record to 11-15.

A stretch of nine wins and only two losses followed. Starting with the July 5 win against Elmira, the D'days have outscored opponents 66-40.

In those 11 games, the defense has help opposing offenses to three or less runs eight times. That's a recipe for success.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Auburn won all four of its contests in the last week, culminating in a 12-0 shutout over Geneva.

One player that had a strong week was Assaf Lowengart (Mansfield), who improved his OPS from .686 to .800 thanks to the four-game performance.

In Tuesday's slim victory over Newark, Lowengart's home run provided the game's first run. He followed that by driving in all three runs in a 3-1 win over Elmira on Thursday.

While Lowengart provided a spark to the offense, a team is nothing without its starting pitching — and Auburn's starting pitching continues to deliver.

The D'days' four starters last week — Ryan Bailey (Union Springs/Alfred State), Connor Kinney (Rancho Santa Fe, California/Tufts University), Eddie Rives (Hialeah, Florida/Ithaca College) and Gene McGough (Furlong, Pennsylvania/Radford University) — combined to throw 23 innings and hold opposing teams to 17 hits and four earned runs.

Bailey, a Cayuga County native, finished off the week with a one-hitter (in five innings) to shut out Geneva.

RECORD: Through Sunday Auburn is 20-17, third place in PGCBL's West Division.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 19: Auburn at Utica, 6:45 p.m. at Donovan Stadium.

Wednesday, July 20: Auburn at Oneonta, 7 p.m. at Damaschke Field.

Thursday, July 21: Auburn vs. Niagara, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Friday, July 22: Auburn vs. Batavia, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Saturday, July 23: Off.

Sunday, July 24: Auburn at Geneva, 5 p.m. at McDonough Park.

Monday, July 25: Auburn at Newark, 7 p.m. at Colburn Park.