Two old New York-Penn League rivals made acquaintance last week.

Due to weather-related postponements, the Auburn Doubledays and Batavia Muckdogs played each other four times in a span of two days last Friday and Saturday.

The two doubleheaders were shortened to seven innings, with the Muckdogs claiming three of the four games.

Three of the four games were decided by three runs or less.

After dropping the first three games of the unintended four-game series, Auburn bounced back with a shutout effort in Game 4, as Cooper Polcovich (Auburn) pitched a complete game shutout for his first PGCBL win.

Polcovich finished with three hits and a walk against, with three strikeouts.

His effort was supposed on Christian Bauman's (Brookdale) go-ahead RBI single in the second inning.

Due to the scheduling quirk, Auburn and Batavia have already played five of their six scheduled meetings this year. The teams will meet again on Saturday, July 15 to conclude the season series.

DOMINANCE OVER NEWARK

While Batavia was Auburn's most common opponent this week, the D'days two bookend games were both decisive victories over the Pilots.

In its first game of the week on Thursday, Auburn blasted Newark 7-2, scoring two runs apiece in each of the first three innings.

Sam Hough (Bates) pitched four scoreless innings to start, while relievers Simon Aluko (Charleston Southern) and James Morr (St. Lawrence) were steady out of the bullpen.

Auburn repeated the feat on Sunday, to cap a 3-3 week. Tied 2-2 after the first inning, the D'days scored four in the seventh to pull away.

Bobby Stang (Georgia Southern) was the offensive leader, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a double.

Stang is currently the only Doubledays player ranked among the league leaders in major statistical categories. His 12 RBIs are tied for fifth-most in the league.

Mohawk Valley’s Mitch Balint is the current league-leader with 24 RBIs.

RECORD: Through Sunday Auburn is 6-6, fifth place in PGCBL's West Division.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Monday, June 19: Cortland Crush at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Tuesday, June 20: Auburn at Geneva, 7:05 p.m. at McDonough Park.

Wednesday, June 21: Auburn at Newark, 7:05 p.m. at Colburn Park.

Thursday, June 22: Syracuse Salt Cats at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Friday, June 23: Elmira at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Saturday, June 24: Niagara at Auburn (doubleheader), 3 p.m./7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Sunday, June 25: Auburn at Elmira, 4:05 p.m. at Dunn Field.