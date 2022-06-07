Doubledays Weekly: Auburn opens season by winning two of three

The first weekend of the Auburn Doubledays' season is in the books and off to a good start.

The Doubledays began their second year in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League by winning two of their first three games.

Auburn opened the season last Friday with an 11-1 drubbing over Newark in the home opener.

On Saturday in their first road game of the year, the D'days fell to Utica 4-1. Auburn then ended its weekend on a strong note, blasting Geneva by another 11-1 score.

Through the first weekend, Auburn is tied for third in the PGCBL’s west division behind Utica (3-0) and Jamestown (2-0).

Batavia (2-1) sits tied with the D’days.

Here are some notes from Auburn's first three games:

TWIRLING GEMS

The key to Auburn's early success has been the pitching. In the two wins, Doubledays pitchers have held opposing batters to only four hits.

That includes a one-hitter on Sunday against Geneva.

Jake Danyluk (Oswego State), Carson Ashby (Ithaca College/Jordan-Elbridge High School) and Ryan Bailey (Alfred State/Union Springs High School) combined to through seven innings against the Red Wings.

Ashley allowed the only run, which was unearned, in the fifth inning. Geneva’s only hit, a single, came in the final frame.

In the opener Auburn leaned on returner Chris Auclair (D’Youville College/Baldwinsville), who limited the pilots to two hits in six solid innings while striking out 10.

HOT BATS

The D'days already have two bats that rank among the league leaders in individual statistics.

Through the first three games, Ryan Cesarini (Saint Joseph’s) ranks seventh in the league with five RBIs.

Cesarini paced Auburn’s offense with four RBIs in the home opener, finishing 2-for-3 with three runs, a double and a walk. He added another RBI in a 1-for-2 game on Sunday.

Cooper Erickson (Wofford College) has been a spark plug at the top of the order, as he owns a .500 batting average through 10 at-bats. He’s scored four runs.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Wednesday: Auburn vs. Jamestown, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Thursday: Auburn vs. Utica., 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Friday: Auburn at Niagara, 5:30 p.m. at Sal Maglie Stadium.

Saturday: Auburn vs. Geneva, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Sunday: Auburn at Newark, 5 p.m. at Colburn Park.

Monday: Auburn vs. Oneonta, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

