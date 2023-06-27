Two blowout victories and two exhibition games highlighted the Auburn Doubledays' third week of action.

Concerning its Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League schedule, the D'days began the week with a 16-0 victory over the Geneva Red Wings on Tuesday, then mixed in a 10-0 shutout win over Elmira on Friday.

Auburn ultimately finished 2-3 in league play during the week, dropping three games to Newark, Niagara and Elmira by a combined five runs.

The final game of the week, a 7-6 loss to the Pioneers on Sunday, was decided in the bottom of the ninth inning on a walk-off.

The D'days opened the week with a power display against the Red Wings, as Hazel Martinez (Union College), Christian Bauman (Brookdale Community College) and Christian Melillo (Southwestern University) all hit their first home runs of the season.

Tommy Roldan (University of Virginia), Bobby Stang (Georgia Southern University) and Bauman all had three RBIs apiece.

Melillo continued his hot hitting on Friday against Elmira. He finished a double short of the cycle, while blasting his second home run and second triple of the season in the 10-0 win.

He also posted four RBIs.

Auburn also played two exhibition games against a pair of non-league foes. The D'days defeated the Cortland Crush 3-2 on Monday, then doubled up the Syracuse Salt Cats 6-3 on Thursday.

Both Cortland and Syracuse play in the New York Collegiate Baseball League.

Neither victory counts toward the PGCBL standings.

HOT HITTER

Melillo, an outfielder from Houston, Texas, vaulted up the PGCBL leaderboards after a scorching week.

In the D’days’ five league games of the week, Melillo went 9-for-17 (.529 average) with 10 RBIs and four walks.

He’s now hitting .395 overall on the season, which ranks ninth in the PGCBL.

BREATHER

After a week that included seven games in seven days, Auburn will enjoy a much-needed breather.

The D'days will close out the month of June with four games in the upcoming week. That'll mark only twice in the two-month sprint of the schedule that the D'days have three off days — the same will happen the week of Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 23.

RECORD: Through Sunday Auburn is 8-9, fifth place in PGCBL's West Division.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 27: Newark at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park

Thursday, June 29: Geneva at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park

Saturday, July 1: Geneva at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park

Sunday, July 2: Auburn at Niagara, 1 p.m. at Sal Maglie Field