Doubledays Weekly: Cato native Teska has strong debut for Auburn
DOUBLEDAYS WEEKLY

Ballpark8

The Auburn Doubledays take on the Geneva Red Wings at Falcon Park in Auburn June 5.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

The Auburn Doubledays are one of the hottest teams in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

With seven wins in their last 10 games, through Saturday's action, Auburn has vaulted to the top of the PGCBL's Central Division standings.

Auburn was scheduled to face Watertown in a doubleheader on Sunday. After the Rapids won the first game 6-5, the second game was forfeited. That leaves the Doubledays with 16 games remaining on their inaugural regular season in the PGCBL. Seven of those games are at Falcon Park.

Here are some notes from the last week of Doubledays action:

LOCAL HERO

A Cayuga County baseball alumnus has joined the Doubledays, and recorded a stellar debut this week.

In Thursday's 8-5 win over Watertown, Cato-Meridian graduate Alec Teska took the hill and pitched five strong innings for Auburn.

In those five frames, Teska held Watertown to four hits, one walk and one run. He struck out five to pick up the win.

Teska, a 6-foot-0 right-hander, just completed his junior season at St. John Fisher College. A 2017 graduate of Cato-Meridian, he was twice named a member of The Citizen's Baseball All-Star team.

In 47 1/3 innings last season at St. John Fisher, Teska went 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA. He averaged a strikeout per inning and issued only 14 walks.

Teska is no stranger to Falcon Park. St. John Fisher hosted Clarkson University for a three-game series in Auburn back in March. During the final game of the series on March 12, Teska started on the hill and earned a win with four strong innings pitched.

BEST IN CLASS

Griffin O'Ferrall has continued to rake for Auburn, and as things currently stand, he's the PGCBL's best hitter.

O'Ferrall (University of Virginia) leads the league with a .417 batting average. As of Sunday, O'Ferrall is the only hitter in the league with an average over .400. If O'Ferrall keeps this pace, he'll become only the third batter since 2015 to hit that average.

The shortstop's top hitting performance of the season thus far came last Wednesday against Watertown, when O'Ferrall finished 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. His average reached as high as .433 following a pair of hits on Thursday.

Batting average is not the only category that O'Ferrall leads — his 21 stolen bases are also a PGCBL-high. He leads Jamestown's Haiden Hunt by one steal in a race that should come down to the wire.

PUTTING THE WORK IN

There are benefits to having an artificial turf field at your home ballpark.

While Auburn hasn't been immune to rainouts, Falcon Park's quick-to-dry surface has meant more baseball for the Doubledays.

With 33 games under their belt, no team in the PGCBL has played more than Auburn (Watertown has also played 33). Compare that to Oneonta, which has only played 24.

Spring 2017 Baseball All-Stars: Alec Teska, Cato-Meridian

Alec Teska, Cato-Meridian

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

This week's schedule

Monday, July 12: Newark at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13: Auburn at Utica, 5:35 p.m. (doubleheader)

Wednesday, July 14: Newark at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 15: Utica at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18: Auburn at Mohawk Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Standings (through Sunday, July 11)

Central

1 - Auburn 20-13

2 - Utica 14-11 (2 GB)

3 - Mohawk Valley 13-15 (4.5 GB)

4 - Watertown 12-21 (8 GB)

East

1 - Amsterdam 24-6

2 - Saugerties 18-8 (4 GB)

3 - Albany 15-14 (8.5 GB)

4 - Oneonta 7-17 (14 GB)

5 - Glens Falls 7-23 (17 GB)

West

1 - Jamestown 21-9

2 - Geneva 15-15 (6 GB)

3 - Elmira 14-14 (6 GB)

4 - Batavia 15-16 (6.5 GB)

5 - Niagara 13-17 (8 GB)

6 - Newark 10-19 (10.5 GB)

Tags

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

