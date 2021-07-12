Doubledays Weekly: Cato native Teska has strong debut for Auburn

The Auburn Doubledays are one of the hottest teams in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
With seven wins in their last 10 games, through Saturday's action, Auburn has vaulted to the top of the PGCBL's Central Division standings.
Auburn was scheduled to face Watertown in a doubleheader on Sunday. After the Rapids won the first game 6-5, the second game was forfeited. That leaves the Doubledays with 16 games remaining on their inaugural regular season in the PGCBL. Seven of those games are at Falcon Park.
Here are some notes from the last week of Doubledays action:
LOCAL HERO
A Cayuga County baseball alumnus has joined the Doubledays, and recorded a stellar debut this week.
In Thursday's 8-5 win over Watertown, Cato-Meridian graduate Alec Teska took the hill and pitched five strong innings for Auburn.
In those five frames, Teska held Watertown to four hits, one walk and one run. He struck out five to pick up the win.
Teska, a 6-foot-0 right-hander, just completed his junior season at St. John Fisher College. A 2017 graduate of Cato-Meridian, he was twice named a member of The Citizen's Baseball All-Star team.
In 47 1/3 innings last season at St. John Fisher, Teska went 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA. He averaged a strikeout per inning and issued only 14 walks.
Teska is no stranger to Falcon Park. St. John Fisher hosted Clarkson University for a three-game series in Auburn back in March. During the final game of the series on March 12, Teska started on the hill and earned a win with four strong innings pitched.
BEST IN CLASS
Griffin O'Ferrall has continued to rake for Auburn, and as things currently stand, he's the PGCBL's best hitter.
O'Ferrall (University of Virginia) leads the league with a .417 batting average. As of Sunday, O'Ferrall is the only hitter in the league with an average over .400. If O'Ferrall keeps this pace, he'll become only the third batter since 2015 to hit that average.
The shortstop's top hitting performance of the season thus far came last Wednesday against Watertown, when O'Ferrall finished 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. His average reached as high as .433 following a pair of hits on Thursday.
Batting average is not the only category that O'Ferrall leads — his 21 stolen bases are also a PGCBL-high. He leads Jamestown's Haiden Hunt by one steal in a race that should come down to the wire.
PUTTING THE WORK IN
There are benefits to having an artificial turf field at your home ballpark.
While Auburn hasn't been immune to rainouts, Falcon Park's quick-to-dry surface has meant more baseball for the Doubledays.
With 33 games under their belt, no team in the PGCBL has played more than Auburn (Watertown has also played 33). Compare that to Oneonta, which has only played 24.
