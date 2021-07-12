Doubledays Weekly: Cato native Teska has strong debut for Auburn

Teska is no stranger to Falcon Park. St. John Fisher hosted Clarkson University for a three-game series in Auburn back in March. During the final game of the series on March 12, Teska started on the hill and earned a win with four strong innings pitched.

BEST IN CLASS

Griffin O'Ferrall has continued to rake for Auburn, and as things currently stand, he's the PGCBL's best hitter.

O'Ferrall (University of Virginia) leads the league with a .417 batting average. As of Sunday, O'Ferrall is the only hitter in the league with an average over .400. If O'Ferrall keeps this pace, he'll become only the third batter since 2015 to hit that average.

The shortstop's top hitting performance of the season thus far came last Wednesday against Watertown, when O'Ferrall finished 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. His average reached as high as .433 following a pair of hits on Thursday.

Batting average is not the only category that O'Ferrall leads — his 21 stolen bases are also a PGCBL-high. He leads Jamestown's Haiden Hunt by one steal in a race that should come down to the wire.

PUTTING THE WORK IN

There are benefits to having an artificial turf field at your home ballpark.