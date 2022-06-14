Doubledays Weekly: D'days string together first winning streak

As the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League enters its third week of action, the Auburn Doubledays continue to try and find their footing.

Through 1 1/2 weeks of action, the D'days sit in the middle of the West Division standings with a 5-4 record.

Auburn was able to string together its first winning streak of the season, which started last Thursday against Utica and lasted three games.

Here are notes from the last week:

EARLY WEEK HEARTBREAK

While the D'days' second week of play included more wins than losses, it began on a sour note.

Last Monday against old New York-Penn League rival Batavia, Auburn trailed by three runs entering the seventh but rallied to tie the score 5-5.

The Muckdogs got the last laugh, however, when a sacrifice fly allowed Batavia to score the go-ahead run in the eighth.

Auburn took the loss despite out-hitting Batavia 12-6. The Muckdogs also committed four errors

Matters didn't improve on Wednesday when Auburn, despite scoring three runs in the first inning, couldn't hang on in a 4-3 loss to Jamestown.

Three of Auburn's four losses so far have come by two runs or less.

THE STREAK

An early-season highlight came on Thursday when Auburn delivered then-division-leading Utica its first loss of the season, 3-2, to kick off a three-game heater for the D'days.

Kobe Stenson (Siena College) had two of Auburn's three hits against the Blue Sox. He propelled a three-run sixth inning with a two-out, two-run double to left field. Eddy Rives (Ithaca College) then shut the door with two hitless innings.

Auburn again leaned on the big inning on Friday against Niagara, as a five-run fifth inning was the difference in a 7-2 victory. In that game, Ryan Cesarini (St. Joseph's) paced the offense with a triple and two RBIs.

The D'days' first shutout of the season came Saturday, a 4-0 defeat over Geneva.

Ryan Bailey (Union Springs High School/Alfred State) pitched five strong innings to earn the win. Bailey struck out seven Red Wings batters, walked none and coughed up a pair of hits. Forty-eight of his 65 pitches went for strikes.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 14: Auburn vs. Watertown, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Wednesday, June 15: Off.

Thursday, June 16: Auburn vs. Batavia, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Friday, June 17: Auburn at Jamestown, 6:30 p.m. at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park.

Saturday, June 18: Auburn vs. Utica, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Sunday, June 19: Off.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.