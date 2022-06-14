 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOUBLEDAYS WEEKLY

Doubledays Weekly: D'days string together first winning streak

Doubledays Foul Ball 1.JPG

Anthony Nielson, 12, watches and waits for a foul ball during the Doubledays game against Jamestown at Falcon Park.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

As the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League enters its third week of action, the Auburn Doubledays continue to try and find their footing.

Through 1 1/2 weeks of action, the D'days sit in the middle of the West Division standings with a 5-4 record.

Auburn was able to string together its first winning streak of the season, which started last Thursday against Utica and lasted three games.

Here are notes from the last week:

EARLY WEEK HEARTBREAK

While the D'days' second week of play included more wins than losses, it began on a sour note. 

Last Monday against old New York-Penn League rival Batavia, Auburn trailed by three runs entering the seventh but rallied to tie the score 5-5.

The Muckdogs got the last laugh, however, when a sacrifice fly allowed Batavia to score the go-ahead run in the eighth.

Auburn took the loss despite out-hitting Batavia 12-6. The Muckdogs also committed four errors

Matters didn't improve on Wednesday when Auburn, despite scoring three runs in the first inning, couldn't hang on in a 4-3 loss to Jamestown.

Three of Auburn's four losses so far have come by two runs or less.

THE STREAK

An early-season highlight came on Thursday when Auburn delivered then-division-leading Utica its first loss of the season, 3-2, to kick off a three-game heater for the D'days.

Kobe Stenson (Siena College) had two of Auburn's three hits against the Blue Sox. He propelled a three-run sixth inning with a two-out, two-run double to left field. Eddy Rives (Ithaca College) then shut the door with two hitless innings.

Auburn again leaned on the big inning on Friday against Niagara, as a five-run fifth inning was the difference in a 7-2 victory. In that game, Ryan Cesarini (St. Joseph's) paced the offense with a triple and two RBIs.

The D'days' first shutout of the season came Saturday, a 4-0 defeat over Geneva.

Ryan Bailey (Union Springs High School/Alfred State) pitched five strong innings to earn the win. Bailey struck out seven Red Wings batters, walked none and coughed up a pair of hits. Forty-eight of his 65 pitches went for strikes.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 14: Auburn vs. Watertown, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Wednesday, June 15: Off.

Thursday, June 16: Auburn vs. Batavia, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Friday, June 17: Auburn at Jamestown, 6:30 p.m. at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park.

Saturday, June 18: Auburn vs. Utica, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Sunday, June 19: Off.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Check back next week

Doubledays Weekly appears in every Tuesday edition of The Citizen.

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

