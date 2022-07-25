 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOUBLEDAYS WEEKLY

Doubledays Weekly: Final week of regular season arrives

Doubledays 3.JPG

Auburn Doubledays pitcher Ryan Bailey throws against the Batavia Muckdogs at Falcon Park on Friday. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The final week of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League regular season is here. 

While the Auburn Doubledays have not officially clinched a playoff position, the team is in prime position to do so with four games remaining. 

Auburn currently sits third in the PGCBL's West Division, half a game ahead of fourth place Geneva and one game ahead of fifth place Elmira. 

The four best teams from each conference, and eight total, will qualify for the postseason. Should Auburn clinch a spot, it'll mark the second time in the two-year existence of the franchise that it's reached the playoffs. 

Here's some notes from the last week of play:

DEFEAT OF THE DAWGS

Auburn is chasing Batavia for the top spot in the West, and while the Muckdogs will need a serious slip up in the final week to relinquish the No. 1 position, the D'days gave themselves a chance. 

When the two teams met last Friday at Falcon Park, Auburn scored three runs in the seventh inning — plenty of support for the D'days' pitching staff against the Muckdogs.

All three runs came with two outs, and each was unearned.

Designated hitter Dominic Guccia (Endicott/St. John Fisher College) had the big hit of the frame, driving in two runs with a single to center field.

Starting pitcher Ryan Bailey (Union Springs/Alfred State) dipped his ERA to 1.01 thanks to six shutout innings. He held the Muckdogs to three hits and a walk while striking out four.

Jacob Kocuba (Parma, Ohio/Hiram College), who picked up the victory, allowed one run in two innings of relief. William Ray (Mars, Pennsylvania/Wake Forest University) earned the save.

SOME CUSHION

While Friday's victory over Batavia might've been Auburn's most impressive of the week, Sunday's win against Geneva might prove more pivotal. 

With both teams trying to tighten their grasp on playoff spots, it was the D'days that emerged. 

Auburn opened the game with a four-run frame in the top of the first inning, highlighted by Christian Perez's (Yonkers/Binghamton University) two-run double.

Though the Red Wings held the D'days to one run in the final eight innings, the early deficit proved insurmountable.

Cole Brady (Nacogdoches, Texas/University of Louisiana Monroe) did most of the work, pitching 4 2/3 of the five-inning game. Bobby Curry (Jenkintown, Pennsylvania/Mansfield University) closed out the game with a strikeout.

IN OTHER NEWS

The annual Major League Baseball draft was held last Sunday through Tuesday in Los Angeles, and the PGCBL made its presence felt.

Sixteen League alumni were selected in the 20-round draft, including former Doubleday Matt Brosky.

Brosky, a right-handed pitcher from Ohio, was picked in the eighth round, 229th overall by the Texas Rangers. He appeared in six games last season for the D'days, compiling a 1-1 record with a 2.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched.

RECORD: Through Sunday Auburn is 23-19, third place in PGCBL's West Division. 

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Monday, July 25: Auburn at Newark, 7 p.m. at Colburn Park.

Tuesday, July 26: Off.

Wednesday, July 27: Auburn vs. Niagara, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Thursday, July 28: Auburn at Batavia, 7 p.m. at Dwyer Field.

Friday, July 29: Auburn vs. Newark, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

