The Auburn Doubledays are even-steven through the first week-plus of the 2023 regular season.

Auburn (3-3) had an eventful week, with road trips to Geneva and Elmira, as well as three games — including a doubleheader at Niagara — postponed due to poor air qualify in New York state.

This summer, Auburn hopes to reach the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League postseason for the third consecutive year. The D’days, who joined the PGCBL in 2021 after the New York-Penn League, a longtime first stop for MLB prospects, folded.

Here’s notes from the Doubledays’ first week of action:

HOME COOKING

One noticeable difference for this year’s team, versus the past two, is the vast collection of local talent.

Auburn boasts five players that previously played interscholastically in the Cayuga County area.

- Will Coleman, (Auburn), Cayuga Community College: The 2021 Auburn High graduate has made two starts so far this season, taking a tough luck loss in his latest outing against Newark on Sunday. In 4 2/3 innings, Coleman allowed two earned runs but six overall in the D’days’ 7-6 defeat. He has seven strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched so far.

- Cooper Polcovich (Auburn), Auburn High: Still wrapping up his senior season, Polcovich has pitched 6 2/3 innings so far for the D’days. He threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings on Sunday against Newark, allowing no hits and one walk.

- Kevin Dolan (Auburn), SUNY Brockport: Dolan recorded his first at-bats of the season on Sunday against Newark, going 0-for-2 with an RBI. He was also hit by a pitch.

- Emil Sander (Skaneateles), SUNY Oswego: Sander has appeared in three games, and is 3-for-8 with two runs, two walks and an RBI. He had two hits on Sunday against Newark.

- James Musso (Skaneateles), Le Moyne College: Musso has started multiple games at third base, and seen some action on the mound, early this season. He’s 1-for-5 with a walk at the plate, and also threw a scoreless inning of relief in the team’s season opener at Geneva on June 2.

- Hazel Martinez, Union College (Tennessee): A Queens native, Martinez spent the 2021 and 2022 collegiate seasons at Cayuga Community College, where he earned numerous accolades including an NJCAA All-American selection, the Region III Player of the Year, and the Mid-State Athletic Conference Player of the Year. This is Martinez’s third season in the PGCBL, after spending 2021 in Watertown and 2022 with Newark. He has two doubles, three RBIs, three walks and seven runs through five games.

ALL OR NOTHING

Auburn’s see-saw season thus far has included some blowout wins and some tight losses.

In the D’days’ three victories, the team has outscored opponents 39-10, including wins of 14-2 over Geneva and 18-8 against Elmira.

Of the team’s three losses, two have been by a one-run margin.

On Saturday in Elmira, Auburn struck for two runs in the eight to force extra innings, but ultimately suffered a walk-off defeat in the 10th to the Pioneers.

On Sunday, despite leading 4-1 after the first, the D’days were undone by a six-run inning in the fifth, in an eventually 7-6 loss.

RECORD: Through Sunday Auburn is 3-3, fourth place in PGCBL's West Division.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Monday, June 12: Auburn at Batavia, 6:35 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.

Tuesday, June 13: Off.

Wednesday, June 14: Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Thursday, June 15: Auburn at Newark, 7:05 p.m. at Colburn Park.

Friday, June 16: Auburn at Batavia, 6:35 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.

Saturday, June 17: Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Sunday, June 18: Auburn at Newark, 5:05 p.m. at Colburn Park.