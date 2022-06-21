Doubledays Weekly: Quiet week as team loses three, has three off days

The third week of the regular season was a unique one for the Auburn Doubledays.

Not only did the D'days have their first rain cancellation of the season, they also welcomed a unique opponent for an exhibition game.

In games that counted, the week was a struggle for Auburn. The Doubledays finished 1-3 in their four games.

Here are notes from games played Monday, June 13 through Sunday, June 19:

THE LONE WIN

In an otherwise slog of a week, the D'days' win was of the 9-3 variety last Tuesday against the now 2-12 Watertown Rapids.

Auburn had it all working against lowly Watertown, pumping out 10 hits and allowing only six.

The top three batters in the order — Ryan Cesarini (St. Joseph’s), Michael Cervantes (Louisiana-Monroe) and Dylan Mackenzie (SUNY Cortland) — combined for five hits and six runs.

It was a team effort on the mound. Jake Danyluk (Oswego State) earned his first win on the mound with one unearned run against in five innings.

Relievers Richie Paul (Oswego State), Brandon Matthews (Youngstown State), Jacob Kocuba (Hiram College) and Eddy Rives (Ithaca College) then held the Rapids to five hits and one earned run in the final four innings.

Danyluk’s ERA through 13 innings is now a minuscule 0.69, and the D’days have won all three games he’s appeared in.

ROUGH GO

While Auburn had its way with Watertown, its three other PGCBL games were a struggle.

The D’days were held to one run and three hits by Oneonta last Monday. The defense also did Auburn no favors, as three errors led to three unearned runs for the Outlaws — the difference in the game.

While Auburn managed nine hits on Friday against Jamestown, it could not overcome a six-run second inning by the Tarp Skunks.

To wrap up the week against 8-3 Utica, Auburn allowed the winning run to score in the top of the ninth inning.

RECORD: Through Sunday Auburn is 6-7, fourth place in PGCBL's West Division.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 21: Auburn vs. Amsterdam, 5 p.m. at Falcon Park (doubleheader).

Wednesday, June 22: Auburn vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Thursday, June 23: Auburn at Watertown, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24: Auburn at Geneva, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 25: Utica at Auburn, 7 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Sunday, June 26: Off.

