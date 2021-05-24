Falcon Park to host Division III baseball regionals this week

The NCAA’s Division III baseball tournament is coming to Auburn later this week.
On Sunday, the NCAA’s DIII Baseball Committee announced the 48 teams that will compete for the 2021 championship.
There are eight regional sites, each of which will host six teams.
Games begin Thursday, May 27 and continue through Sunday, May 30 at Falcon Park. There are three games per day through the first three days, at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wells College serves as the official host.
Teams in the Auburn region include SUNY Cortland, Eastern Connecticut State, Keystone College (Pennsylvania), Mitchell College (Connecticut), Tufts University (Massachusetts), and Merchant Marine. Cortland, the No. 2 seed, will open the tournament against Tufts at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Tickets can be purchased at the Falcon Park gates for $3 and are general admission. Each ticket grants access for one full day's worth of games.
All regions will utilize a double-elimination format.
The eight regional tournaments will qualify for the NCAA’s double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Those games are scheduled to begin June 4.
Cortland earned an automatic berth into the tournament by claiming the SUNYAC crown. In the SUNYAC finals, Cortland defeated Oswego in a three-game series, clinching the tournament berth with an 8-6 win on May 22.
Cortland and Oswego are among several New York state-based teams that will compete for the DIII title. Oswego earned a berth as a wild-card team and is the No. 2 seed in the Hartford, Connecticut region. St. John Fisher College and the University of Rochester teams were both placed in the Marietta, Ohio region.