Field of Dreams: Inspired by 1989 film, MLB makes Iowa debut as Yankees play White Sox

"We wanted to make sure we didn't show up in the middle of August with brown corn," said Chris Marinak, MLB's chief operations and strategy officer.

Just about everything about this event is unique.

"When we first heard that this game would happen, I think everybody had that kind of initial rush of 'Oh, this is going to be amazing to be a part of this broadcast,'" said Brad Zager, executive vice president of production and operations for Fox Sports. "When you start looking at it, there are very few events that we get a chance to produce that there's no blueprint for."

Both teams will wear throwback uniforms harkening back to 1919, when Jackson played for the White Sox and was one of eight players banned for fixing the World Series. The history of that team is one of the many themes woven into a film that transcends sports.

The White Sox and Yankees were also the two favorite teams of the John Kinsella character in the movie, at different points of his life.

"I was an actor for 40 years, and nobody stops and asks me about the episodes of 'ER' that I did, but a certain amount of people look at me strangely from across the room and then come over and tell me some amazing story about how that movie changed their relationship with their dad," said Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella. "All I did was take off my catcher's mask and walk right in, so I'm grateful for my little piece in the whole puzzle."

