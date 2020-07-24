For Buffalo Bisons' officials, a remarkable swing in emotions

The Blue Jays could be playing as many as 28 of their 30 games in Buffalo – but, remember, no fans are allowed into the ballpark because of the pandemic.

The Jays' first home games were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals, but the team said those will stay at Nationals Park, where Toronto is playing road games Monday and Tuesday.

The highlight of the schedule in Buffalo will be seven games against the New York Yankees, all in September. There will be a three-game series from Sept. 7-9 and a four-gamer Sept. 21-24. The New York Mets will be here Sept. 11-13, and the Boston Red Sox will visit Aug. 25-27.

Other games will be against Miami (Aug. 11-12), Tampa Bay (Aug. 14-16), Baltimore (Aug. 28-31 and Sept. 25-27). Philadelphia would be here Sept. 18-20 if the games next weekend are not played in Buffalo.

"Today is just about joy, being able to supply these guys with a place to play in these troubled times and what's going on with baseball and its future," Bisons owner Bob Rich Jr. told The News by phone Friday night from his West Virginia summer home.