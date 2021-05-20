Germán strong following Kluber, Yanks shut out Rangers again

Two batters later, Judge — batting for No. 9 hitter Tyler Wade — grounded his first hit in 10 career pinch at-bats into center to score Gary Sánchez. The Yankees won with all their runs scoring on two pinch hits for the first time since Enos Slaughter and Bill Skowron in a 2-1 win at Baltimore on Aug. 1, 1954.

"Credit to them, ready to go, both Gio and AJ," Boone said. "Both knew the situation coming up, prepared for it. Go up and have really good at-bats to be the difference in the game today."

The Yankees finished the first of two 10-game trips, their longest of the season, at 7-3 after winning three straight against the Rangers, who have lost nine of 10 since reaching .500 for the second time this season.

"The only thing that stood out to me was that we were a little bit tentative in a lot of ways," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "We were tentative on the bases. We were tentative in the outfield. We were tentative in the batter's box. Those are things that don't represent us. I'd rather lose going down fighting."

DOUBLING UP

The best early threat for the Yankees when they hit into one of their two double plays, giving them seven in the final two games of the series and a major league-high 48.