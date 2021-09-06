Guerrero Jr, Semien power surging Blue Jays past Yankees

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-0 on Monday for their fifth straight win.

Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games. Toronto also improved to 5-2 in the Bronx this year.

Guerrero hit his 40th homer on Jameson Taillon's 13th pitch. The slugger and his Hall of Famer father joined Cecil and Prince Fielder as the second father-son duo to hit 40 homers. Guerrero finished with three hits, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games.

Guerrero Sr. hit 449 homers in his 16-year career. His career high was 44 for the 2000 Montreal Expos when Toronto's slugging first baseman was 1 year old.

Semien hit a solo drive in the first and Toronto's sixth grand slam of the season in the ninth. He has five homers in his last five games and a career-high 37 on the year.

Teoscar Hernández also went deep in the ninth for the Blue Jays.

Ryu (13-8) held the Yankees to three singles after losing his previous two starts. He struck out six, including Joey Gallo three times, and walked none.