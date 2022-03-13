He's back: Auburn's Tim Locastro re-signs with New York Yankees

Auburn native Tim Locastro will don pinstripes again.

The New York Yankees announced Sunday that Locastro has signed a one-year major league contract. Prior to the official announcement, photos and videos circulated on social media showing Locastro at spring training with the Yankees.

The signing ends an offseason of uncertainty for the 2010 Auburn High School graduate and Ithaca College product. Locastro, who was traded to the Yankees last summer, was waived by the club after the end of the season. He was claimed off waivers by the Boston Red Sox.

Boston did not tender Locastro a contract, which made him a free agent. However, Major League Baseball's three-month-long lockout prevented him from signing a major league deal.

This will be Locastro's third stint with the Yankees. He was traded to the Yankees after the 2018 season, but was designated for assignment and acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2019 season. The Diamondbacks traded him to the Yankees in July.

With the Yankees, Locastro will look to make a different kind of comeback. Shortly after he was traded to New York in July, he tore his ACL while making a leaping catch in a game against the Red Sox. The injury required season-ending surgery.

Locastro finished the season with a .180 batting average, two home runs and five stolen bases. He is a career .231 hitter with five homers and 31 stolen bases.

The Auburn native gives the Yankees speed on the basepaths and outfield depth. He holds the major league record for consecutive stolen bases to start a career without being caught. He also tied for the fastest MLB player crown, a title he's held for three seasons in a row.

The Yankees open the 2022 season with a four-game series at home against the Red Sox. Opening Day is April 7.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

