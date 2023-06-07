As central New York continues to feel the impact of worsening air quality from Canadian wildfires, the sports calendar is forced to adjust.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday morning that its boys lacrosse state semifinal games, scheduled throughout the day at various locations, have been postponed to Thursday.

Games will remain at the same location. SUNY Cortland and Tompkins Cortland Community College will host the west semifinal games, while University at Albany is home to the east semifinal games.

On Twitter, the NYSPHSAA said that it is leaning on data from the NYSDEC, and that no games will be played if the air quality impact exceeds 100.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Cortland's AQI was 391, while Albany's was 220. Auburn, like Cortland, sat at 391.

Marks above 300 are considered hazardous.

"We continue to monitor this rapidly developing situation. We are relying upon information from NYS DEC, as well as the (National Federation of High Schools) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. Student safety and risk minimization must be our focus," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas tweeted on Wednesday.

The Auburn Doubledays also announced that, due to the poor air quality, the team's home game against the Batavia Muckdogs has been postponed.

The D'days are scheduled to play a doubleheader at the Niagara Power on Thursday, then return home to host the Jamestown Tarp Skunks on Friday. Those games will go on as scheduled, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The NYSPHSAA has not announced any changes to the girls lacrosse state championships or the track and field state championships, that are scheduled for this weekend.

Skaneateles girls lacrosse is among several teams scheduled to play as soon as Friday, as the Lakers take on Cold Spring Harbor in the Class D state semifinal at 9 p.m. at Cortland High School. The championship game would follow Saturday morning.

The two-day track and field championships begin Friday afternoon in Middletown, with several Cayuga County-area athletes set to compete.